MORE than seventy female golfers have confirmed participation in the Zambia Golf Union (ZGU) Ladies Championship match play open that tees off this Friday at the Chainama Golf club. Speaking in an interview, Wednesday, ZGU vice president South Matildah Achiume said the union is expecting a competitive championship looking at the number of entrants. Achiume said the two day tournament will run from Friday to Saturday and will have four categories namely the Championship, Silver, Bronze, and tries. She said the total budget to successfully stage the event is K99, 920 and expressed confidence in meeting the budget before the tournament dates. Achiume thanked sponsors for their overwhelming response to sponsor the event. “We are almost set to host the…...



