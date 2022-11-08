ZAMBIA squash national team coach Paul Chanda says the team settled for a fifth-place finish at the 2022 Squash Federation of Africa Senior Championship in Harare, Zimbabwe due to a lack of preparatory time. Team Zambia managed to get four wins and two losses in the six games they played at the Championships which attracted 10 countries. “It has been a tough championship, but the team has tried its best so far, given that we didn’t have enough time to prepare. I think we could have done better if we had enough time to prepare otherwise the team events are done and we now shift focus to individual events,” Chanda said. He said the competition at the ongoing championships is…...



