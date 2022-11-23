ZAMBIA Under-20 national netball team coach Moses Ndhlovu has named his final 12-member squad that will represent the country at this year’s Region 5 games in Malawi. Ndhlovu named a youthful side with players picked from various clubs, schools, and the Youth Sports Festival which was organized by the Ministry of sport earlier this year. Five of the 12 players will be returning to the regional youth games for the second time after competing in Maseru, Lesotho in December last year where Zambia finished fourth in the competition. Participating countries in netball include host Malawi, Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Zambia. The full team of players includes defenders Fostinah Mundia, Idah Namonje, Juliet Mukamba, Iness Munge, and Mule Mukela…...



