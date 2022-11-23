THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has directed all football clubs to refrain from uncalled for misconduct that are very retrogressive and against the spirit of the game. Zambia Premier League manager Brian Mulenga said the image of Zambian football was being damaged as many clubs continue to engage in unsavoury practices that are completely incompatible with professional football. Mulenga said the association has noticed an upsurge of activities that bring the Zambian game into ridicule and disrepute. He said clubs have been made aware of several activities that if brought to the attention of the FA will result in culprits and clubs involved being punished. “We have once again noticed an upsurge of certain activities which bring the Zambian…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.