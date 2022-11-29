CYCLING Association of Zambia (CAZ) president Andrew Chibuye says the 2022 season was a success and is looking forward to the 2023 calendar that promises to be better. Speaking when he addressed the media at the weekend during the National Championship that wrapped up the 2022 season, Chibuye said the association scored a number of positive strides that they would be building on in the coming season. Chibuye said CAZ has had a record number of women, junior participants and has seen the registration of new clubs. “We have managed to execute our calendar. We did all our road races and got corporate sponsorship for all the events and gave out prizes. We are looking forward to a better season…...



