ZAMBIA’s delegation to the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region V Games has been delayed following plans to charter a flight hit a snag. The delegation of more than 300 athletes and officials were set to leave on Sunday via a chartered plane but the flight failed due to undisclosed reasons. By press time, Monday, only the Under 17 men’s national team had settled in Malawi while the women’s Under 17 team and the taekwondo team were expected to jet out on Tuesday evening. The U17 women’s national team kick start their COSAFA title defense on Thursday against Botswana while the men’s team will start their campaign on Sunday. Athletes were yesterday asked by their coaches to resume training at…...



