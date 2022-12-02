THE Zambia Under-17 team starts the chase for a place at the 2023 Africa Cup with a COSAFA Cup tournament opening fixture against Mozambique. COSAFA is using the Under-17 tournament at Region Five games to pick two teams that will represent the region at the 2023 Africa Cup to be staged in Algeria. Zambia coach Ian Bakala admitted that playing the opening game of a tournament is always difficult but reminded his side of the importance of winning the first game at any tournament. Bakala said the COSAFA tournament would not be easy as every team had prepared well and was looking to qualify for the Africa Cup but retained his belief in his squad to deliver. “As we said,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.