ENGLISH Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed that former Chipolopolo captain Enock Mwepu will join their junior team’s coaching ranks. Mwepu was forced into early retirement after he was diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition two months ago. The Kafue Celtic product will coach the club’s Under-9 team after the club took to social media to confirm the development. “We are delighted to announce that Enock Mwepu will take up the role of under-9s coach in our academy, in the New Year,” Brighton wrote on its Facebook page. Men’s first-team head coach Roberto De Zerbi is happy with Mwepu’s decision to stay at the club and join the academy coaching staff. “We’re really happy that Enock has…...



