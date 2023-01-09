SOUTH African giants Mamelodi Sundowns are seeking to sign Copper Queens midfielder Evarine Katongo. Sundowns has invited Katongo for a two weeks trial which will commence on January 16. The 20-year-old enterprising midfielder has continued to receive offers from abroad following her exploits at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco. Meanwhile, ZISD general secretary Elijah Lungu congratulated Katongo on the trial invite. “We would like to congratulate Katongo for being invited for this trial to Sundowns ladies the number one Women’s team in Africa. This is one of the huge international moves we plan for Zambia women’s football at ZISD as we are working overnight to build our international connections,” Lungu said. Sundowns are ranked number…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.