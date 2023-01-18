Zambia 19-46 Guinea Conakry THE Under-17 boys handball team started the International Handball Federation (IHF) continental trophy campaign on a bad note after suffering a 19-46 thumping at the hands of Guinea Conakry. Coach Musa Kambundu described the loss as painful and attributed it to fatigue. The Kumbundu tutored side arrived in Congo Brazzaville two hours before kick-off and went straight to the match venue, the Nicole Oba Stadium without proper rest. Kambundu said it was very unfortunate to start the campaign with a loss but was quick to state that they would bounce back strong against Burundi. “It’s a painful defeat which I feel the boys don’t deserve. We arrived two hours before kick-off in Congo Brazzaville and the…...



