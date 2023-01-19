FORMER Zambia Captain Enock Mwepu has been discharged from the National Heart Hospital where he was admitted. Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Professor Luckson Kasonka confirmed the development in an interview, Wednesday, saying the former Chipolopolo midfielder was discharged around 11:00hrs yesterday. Kasonka thanked Mwepu’s doctors in England for their continued guidance and knowledge they provided while the star was hospitalised. “Yes, Mwepu has been discharged around 11:oohrs after undergoing routine check-ups as we earlier stated that we never intended to keep him for so long. He has gone home under home management but is still under observation. He will be back next week on Wednesday for another check-up because (we) understand he is supposed to go back to England…...



