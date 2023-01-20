NATIONAL Division One outfit Kafue Celtic have clinched a $54,000 (about K980,000) two-year sponsorship deal from Hollard Insurance. Celtic and Hollard Insurance signed a sponsorship deal at the Cresta GolfView Hotel in Lusaka yesterday that will see the club receive $27,000 a year. Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, Hollard Insurance Chief Executive officer Barbara Mwandila said the company settled to partner with Celtic as they share similar objectives. She said Celtic shares Hollard’s vision which is to better the future of the youth, hence the decision to come on board and support them. “Our partnership with Celtic started when [we] started looking at the vision of bettering the lives of the youths and we also looked at enabling lives as…...



