FORMER national team coach Wedson Nyirenda says preparation and attitude will matter most when the Chipolopolo face Lesotho in the back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in March. Meanwhile, Lesotho coach Vaseline Jelusic told COSAFA media that Zambia is the best team in the southern region. Speaking in an interview Thursday, Nyirenda said the amount of preparation put in and the attitude of players going into the must-win back-to-back AFCON qualifiers will play a critical role in the kind of results the Chipolopolo will get. “Yes, the qualifiers resume in March and we face Lesotho in the back-to-back qualifiers. Preparation and the kind of attitude the team will attach towards the games will matter most and determine the kind…...



