KAFUE Celtic proprietor Lee Kawanu says Zambians should not worry so much about Chipolopolo and Leicester City forward Patson Daka as he will come good soon. Speaking in an interview, Kawanu said Daka was a professional player who is just going through a bad patch. Kawanu said the Leicester City management was fully equipped to know what is required to help the striker regain his confidence in front of goal. “I think Patson Daka is a professional player and I don’t think anyone in Zambia now can either improve and bring him down. So, I think Leicester management is well-equipped to know what he requires to regain his confidence in front of goal. We should not worry much because he…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.