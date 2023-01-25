RUNNER Kennedy Luchembe says he will use the first All-Comers Meet competition for the year 2023 to qualify for the World Championship in Budapest Hungary and All-African Games in Ghana. The Zambia Athletics (ZA) is this weekend expected to hold a qualifying competition for both track and field events at the Levy Mwanawansa Stadium, Ndola. Elite athletes are expected to battle it out for slots at the World Championships, All-African Games and the Under-18 and 20 African Championships to be hosted by Zambia from April 29 to May 3. Speaking in an interview, Tuesday, Luchembe said he has trained well for the past months in readiness for the All-Comers Meet. “I have trained quite well these past months in my…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.