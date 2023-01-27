BADMINTON Zambia (BZ) is scouting for a sum of K300,000 to successfully send a contingent of 10 players to compete at the All Africa Senior Championship next month in South Africa. The championship which is categorised into mixed men, women and individual events is the most prestigious contest on the continent and will run from February 13 to 19 in Benoni. Speaking in an interview yesterday, BZ General Secretary Juma Muwowo said nothing has been sourced apart from pledges so far. “South Africa is set to host this year’s edition of the All Africa Senior Championship. As Zambia, we are sending a team of 10 players who are currently in camp. The total budget to successfully send the 10 players is…...



