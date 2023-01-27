THE Zambia Under-20 men’s national team’s proposed international friendly matches against Nigeria have been pushed to February. Meanwhile, the Zambia Women’s national team will take part in a four-team tournament to be hosted by Turkey next month. FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala confirmed the development in a statement issued to the media yesterday, stating that the two countries had agreed to reschedule the friendly matches. “The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) and their Nigerian counterparts have rescheduled their two friendly matches involving their under-20 sides to February 3 and 6 respectively. This follows a series of discussions on a number of matters. We are confident that the team would benefit a lot in the three friendly matches to be played,”…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.