ZAMBIA Boxing Federation (ZBF) president Dan Chiteule says the country expects nothing but medals from the 10 boxers participating at the sixth edition of the Mohammed VI International Trophy set for Morocco. The competition dubbed “Golden Belt Series” will run from February 3 to 12 and will attract participation from countries across the globe. Zambia will be represented by six male boxers and four females who left the country last night. Speaking in an interview, Tuesday, Chiteule said the association is confident the chosen boxers will make the country proud. Chiteule said Zambians were very expectant of medals from the contingent. “We expect nothing but medals as usual. We are confident our boxers will reap medals and we urge them…...



