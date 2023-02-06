DEFENDING MTN Super League champions Red Arrows have shaken off their festive season malaise which saw them lose five games in a row. The resurgence has breathed life into its title hopes after climbing to firth position on the league table. Club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bruce Milunga says the team’s improved fortunes have given the club hope of defending its crown. The Zambia Air Force (ZAF) sponsored outfit has now pickied back-to-back wins against Buildcon and Kabwe Warriors following a draw with Kansanshi Dynamos. Team captain Benedict Chepeshi says the back-to-back wins have restored the confidence among players. Speaking in an interview following the team’s 2-1 victory against Buildcon, Milunga said the performance has been impressive. “As an executive,…...



