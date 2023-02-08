FORMER national team coach Wedson Nyirenda says Mamelodi Sundowns’ appointment of 2012 AFCON winner Kennedy Mweene to their bench is the best retirement gift to a player who has been a stalwart for both his club and his country. At the weekend, Sundowns confirmed the appointment of Mweene as their new goalkeeping assistant coach and will double the role as a reserve goalkeeper. Speaking in an interview, Tuesday, Nyirenda said Mweene has been a true professional with high integrity who deserves the appointment. “I take off my cap for Kennedy Mweene. A true professional with high integrity. A very disciplined gentleman of the game. It is all evident from the length of his career and the caps he has amassed…...
