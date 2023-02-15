Zambia 3-0 South Sudan ZAMBIA Under-20 coach Chisi Mbewe has declared his charges ready for the TotalEnergies U20 Egypt 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) that kicks off this weekend. The Mbewe tutored side thrashed South Sudan 3-0 courtesy of goals from Rickson Ng’ambi, Julius Kumwenda and Kingston Mutandwa to earn Zambia the important victory. Speaking during the post-match interview, Mbewe said the team was now ready to start the AFCON journey having played three international friendlies. Mbewe said the three practice matches have given the team a clear picture of what to expect at the tournament. “Yes, this was our final international friendly in fear of injuries knowing we have a few days before the kick-off of the tournament…....



