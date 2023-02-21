THE Copperbelt FAZ provincial administration has clinched a K300,000 Gal Sport sponsorship deal to host a provincial cup set to start running this weekend. FAZ Copperbelt Provincial Association Chairman Patrick Ndhlovu confirmed the development in an interview. Ndhlovu said the provincial cup to be called GSB Copperbelt Cup will attract a total of 22 teams from different divisions. He said his executive is glad that its work had started bearing fruits in line with the FAZ’s long-term plan of decentralisation. “We are excited that we have clinched a deal worth K300,000 with Gal Sport to sponsor what will be called the GSB Copperbelt Provincial Cup. This is something very exciting and we feel will mark the beginning of many more…...



