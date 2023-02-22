THE Zambia Under-20 National Team came from behind to draw 1-1 with Benin in its Africa Cup of Nations opener at Alexandria Stadium last night. The draw gives Chisi Mbewe’s team a positive start and confidence boost ahead of its penultimate game against Group C leaders Gambia on Friday. Gambia tops the Group with three points following its 1-0 win over Tunisia in the early kick-off of the day while Benin sits second in the group toed with Zambia on a point apiece. A goal from Rodolfo Aloko in the 57th minute gave Benin the lead before substitute Rickson Ng’ambi levelled matters for Zambia two minutes later to ensure points were shared. In a game that was evenly balanced, Benin had 16…...



