Zambia 1-2 Tunisia THE Zambia Under-20 National Team’s AFCON dream sunk on the Nile following a 2-1 loss to Tunisia in Cairo, Monday. It is a heartbreaking exit for a team that won the COSAFA U20 championship and had high hopes that the spirit of 2017 would rub off on it. The Chisi Mbewe drilled side failed to register a single victory at the tournament, exiting in the Group stage with a point from three matches. Alas! it wasn’t the case to be. One would only feel sympathetic seeing the boys break down after the final whistle, needing the technical bench to comfort them. Goals from Jebral Othman and Mohamed Dhaoui denied Zambia a place in the quarter-finals, sending the…...



