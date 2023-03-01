UNDER-20 National Team coach Chisi Mbewe has blamed the players Intelligence Quotient (IQ) for Zambia’s poor performance at AFCON. Zambia was on Monday night eliminated from the tournament after suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Tunisia to sink their dreams of qualifying into the quarter-finals. Speaking during the post-match interview, Mbewe said the IQ of some of his players was lower than that of opponents at the tournament. “The Intelligence Quotient (IQ) of some of my players was lower than that of the opponents we were facing, if you look at our opponents, they all had players based in Europe. This is a disappointing result for me and my team, we wanted to win this match and qualify…...



