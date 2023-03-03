Former Chipolopolo skipper Christopher Katongo addresses soccer players during the Barclays Bank financial literacy training that was held at Intercontinetal hotel in Lusaka on September 23, 2017. Picture by - Tenson Mkhala

AFRICA Cup of Nations (AFCON) winning captain Christopher Katongo has urged young footballers to watch their lifestyles if they dream of playing on the biggest stage. Speaking in an interview, Wednesday, Katongo said bad choices of lifestyle are the biggest killer of the abundant talent the country is blessed with. Katongo said the negative lifestyle is affecting the current generation of players and has greatly contributed to their failures to make big careers. He said Zambia had so much football talent that would go far with proper discipline and a well-lived lifestyle. “I would love young players to choose a good lifestyle in order to realise and achieve even better and greater things even than we did some of us…....