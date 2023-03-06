INTERNATIONAL Master (IM) Andrew Kayonde says he has intensified preparations to compete at the 2023 Kenya Open Chess Championship with a prize bag of over US$42,000 in Nairobi. The event, with first prize money of US$8,000 in the men’s category, will run from April 6 – 10 at the Sarit Expo Centre. Speaking in an interview Sunday, Kayonde said he has been training hard and hoped to claim the title. “This is a beautiful tournament. I anticipate that many players will find their way to Kenya, Grandmasters included. I am training hard for it and hope to perform well. It will also be a good way to gauge myself, since the event will be a few weeks away from the African…...



