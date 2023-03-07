THE Zambia Boxing Federation (ZBF) says it is unfortunate that boxers that won medals at the AFBC Africa Elite boxing championship in Mozambique, in September last year were yet to receive their prize monies six months after the competition. Over the weekend social media went ablaze with accusations that the ZBF executive had chewed money meant for boxers that were promised by the African Boxing Federation (AFB). In September 2022, Zambian boxers minted seven medals at the AFBC championships but up to now, they are yet to receive their rewards. Speaking in an interview, Monday, ZBF president Dan Chiteule said it was unfortunate that people had decided to rush to conclusions without finding out what was going on. He explained…...



