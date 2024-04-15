THE Zambia Boxing Federation (ZBF) has withdrawn from the 2024 Mandela African Boxing Cup in South Africa after failure to secure transport to Durban. The tournament to feature 41 countries, swings into action today and will run until Saturday. ZBF General Secretary Bornwell Banda confirmed the development in an interview, stating that the government had informed them at the last minute that funds were not available. He expressed disappointment, stating that it takes away from the boxers a chance to gain the needed exposure going into the Olympic qualifiers. “We are very disappointed that we have pulled out of the tournament. We wanted to use this tournament to prepare for the Olympics Qualifiers in Bangkok,” he said. Banda said the...



