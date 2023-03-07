FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the trophy tour stop will be a motivation for the Women’s national team as it shapes up for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup set for July in Australia and New Zealand. In his latest president’s corner, Kamanga said the FIFA World Cup fever that comes to Lusaka on March 24 when the trophy will be hosted in Zambia will surely motivate the Copper Queens to dream big. He said Zambia was privileged to be among the four African countries to be accorded the honour of hosting the trophy that will be presented to President Hakainde Hichilema ahead of the World Cup. “The FIFA World Cup fever comes to Lusaka on March 24 when the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.