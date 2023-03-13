Arrows 26 A – 14 Arrows B RED Arrows Rugby Club at the weekend successfully defended the 2023 Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) Nchanga 10’s title after thrashing Arrows B in the finals played at the Nchanga grounds. Coach Mwamba Chishimba said the Nchanga title has given the team confidence ahead of the National Rugby League (NRL) season kick-off next weekend. Speaking in an interview after being crowned champions, Chishimba said it was not an easy competition despite both teams reaching the finals. “This was a big tournament of the season, confidence-wise this has boosted the morale of the team going into this crucial season. It was not an easy tournament but the boys showed character. The boys played their lungs…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.