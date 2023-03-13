SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu has appealed to soccer fans countrywide to fill up the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium and subdue Lesotho in the AFCON qualifiers next week. And Nkandu challenged players to put smiles back on Zambians by sacrificing their all for maximum points in the back-to-back games against Lesotho. Speaking in an interview, Sunday, Nkandu said it is important that soccer fans fill up the Mwanawasa Stadium and cheer the team to victory. “Zambia returns to the AFCON qualifiers next week and we must pick up maximum points in the back-to-back games against Lesotho. My plea is that, let all soccer fans countrywide turn up in large numbers so that we fill up the Levy Mwanawasa stadium. Let’s support the…...



