ZAMBIA Boxing Federation (ZBF) has called off the women’s national boxing team’s trip to India for the IBA World Elite Women’s Boxing Championships after failing to raise a budget of K248,000. Four Zambian female boxers were scheduled to leave for India yesterday for the 13th edition of the Women’s World Boxing Championships set to run from March 14 to 26 in New Delhi, India. ZBF president Dan Chiteule confirmed the development in an interview, Monday, saying it was unfortunate that boxers were unable to travel for the Championship. Chiteule said the cancellation of the trip was due to the failure of the federation to meet the budget. He said IBA had initially sponsored accommodation and air tickets for the four…...



