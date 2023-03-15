THE Zambia senior men’s handball team has defeated the Under-17 team 34-29 to be crowned champions of the 2023 Champions of Champions at the OYDC-Zambia. The Champions of Champions is a competition of various national age groups aimed at assessing players ahead of international competitions. In the match that lived up to the billing, the senior men’s team beat the U-17 side by a narrow margin in a tightly contested encounter. Forward Pritchard Siyakwayi put up an excellent performance for the senior team, earning himself the best player of the competition accolade after scoring 13 goals. The most valuable player of the competition went to U-17 starlet Prince Mulenga while the best goalkeeper award was awarded to Enock Banda from…...



