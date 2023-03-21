CHIPOLOPOLO midfielder Clatous Chama says the team is equal to the task ahead of the Lesotho double header in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers. Speaking in an interview upon arrival at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Airport in Ndola, Chama said the team was ready to deliver to the expectations of soccer fans. Zambia takes on Lesotho this Thursday at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola before flying to South Africa for the reverse fixture on March 27 at the Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg. Chipolopolo’s Group H status is that they are tied on three points with Comoros and are one point behind leaders Ivory Coast while Lesotho is bottom on one point after two rounds of matches played. “It’s…...



