A Patson Daka brace took Chipolopolo 90 minutes closer to the promised land of the Ivory Coast 2023 AFCON following a 2-0 away win over Lesotho at Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg yesterday. It was Daka’s third Chipolopolo brace following his back-to-back feat in March 2021 in the 2022 AFCON qualifiers against Algeria and Zimbabwe that ended 3-3 at home and 2-0 away respectively. The victory sees Chipolopolo go top of Group H with the magical 9 points for the next 48 hours before second-placed Ivory Coast’s away game against Comoros on Tuesday. For Lesotho, the dream of a debut AFCON is over after suffering back-to-back defeats and losing their first home game at Dobsonville where they collected their only point…...
