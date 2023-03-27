A Patson Daka brace took Chipolopolo 90 minutes closer to the promised land of the Ivory Coast 2023 AFCON following a 2-0 away win over Lesotho at Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg yesterday. It was Daka’s third Chipolopolo brace following his back-to-back feat in March 2021 in the 2022 AFCON qualifiers against Algeria and Zimbabwe that ended 3-3 at home and 2-0 away respectively. The victory sees Chipolopolo go top of Group H with the magical 9 points for the next 48 hours before second-placed Ivory Coast’s away game against Comoros on Tuesday. For Lesotho, the dream of a debut AFCON is over after suffering back-to-back defeats and losing their first home game at Dobsonville where they collected their only point…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.