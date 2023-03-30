ZAMBIA women’s national team coach Bruce Mwape has named a 32-member provisional squad of locally based players ahead of the back-to-back international friendlies against South Korea next month. Mwape has maintained a plethora of his local-based Copper Queens stars while he has handed a maiden call-up to United States-born and bred attacker Inonge Kaloustian of ZISD in the FAZ Women’s Super League. Kaloustian, 23, was born in the US to an American father and a Zambian mother and played for varsity football in the US at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts before recently trekking to Zambia to join ZISD. Other players handed first-time call-ups include goalkeeper Christabel Njuka, midfielder Tisilile Lungu and strikers Sarah Jere, Martha Banda, and Luty Kamanga…....



