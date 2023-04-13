VETERAN coach Fred Mwila says the two defeats against South Korea are a sign that Bruce Mwape needs better assistance from his bench. And Zambia Football Coaches Association ( ZAFCA) president Dan Kabwe says it is unfair for soccer fans to call for Mwape’s dismissal. The women’s national team conceded 10 goals in its friendly matches against South Korea, while only managing to score two. Speaking in an interview Wednesday, Mwila said the two defeats against South Korea exposed Zambia’s technical bench. “The two defeats against South Korea exposed our technical bench. We really need to organise our team. At this stage, there is a need to beef up the technical bench with someone to help ba Bruce Mwape. It’s…...



