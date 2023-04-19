Kananelo Rapuleng of Lesotho tackles Vincent Kalinda of Zambia during the 2018 Cosafa Under 17 Youth Championships football match between Zambia and Lesotho at the Anjalay Stadium, Mauritius on 22 July 2018 ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

NAPSA Stars He Coach Perry Mutapa says the Under-17 national team has the character and quality to qualify for the World Cup. Matapa yesterday pitted his team against the Ian Bakala led Young Chipolopolo in a friendly match used to prepare the Under-17s for the AFCON tournament which kicks off in 11 days in Algeria. Meanwhile, Bakala has revealed that the technical bench roped in seven players from The Rest team in the AFCON bound squad. Zambia is in Group B of the AFCON alongside Morocco, Nigeria and rivals South Africa. Speaking in an interview after the game, Mutapa said the Under-17 lads showed good character and quality. “The team is playing very good football. As coach for Napsa stars…...