UNDER-17 coach Ian Bakala says the Senegal friendly has given his lads an idea of what to expect in their Group B opening fixture against Nigeria on Sunday in the 2023 Algeria Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). A Jonathan Chilimina first half hattrick and a Marcel Zimba goal was enough for the junior Chipolopolo to thump Senegal 4-2 in a pre-tournament friendly match. Speaking during a post-match interview, Monday, Bakala said he was impressed with the performance of his boys ahead of their crunch fixture against Nigeria. “The Senegal friendly has given us a clear picture of what to expect against Nigeria at the tournament. I am happy with the performance of the boys and this win has given the…...