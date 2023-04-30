ZAMBIA’s differently abled body builder Phanuel Musumali has qualified for the Asian Pacific tournament set for Japan after winning the Bloemfontein Classic in South Africa. To be crowned champion, Musumali outclassed seven other muscle men in the physically challenged category. The Zambian bested competitors from South Africa and Zimbabwe . Speaking in an interview after he was crowned champion, Musumali said he was excited and proud of his achievement. “I am really happy and proud of myself. This award means a lot to me, especially that this was my first international competition. I will continue working hard to make sure that I represent the country the best possible way even when I go for the Asian Pacific championships in Japan…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.