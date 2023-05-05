ZAMBIA U17 coach Ian Bakala says the team’s hope of progressing to the quarter-finals is not over despite suffering a second straight defeat at the ongoing AFCON tournament in Algeria. The junior Chipolopolo were beaten 3-2 by COSAFA rivals South Africa and now occupy the bottom spot in Group B. A Vicky Mkhawana brace and a goal from Michael Dokunmu soiled Zambia’s chances of progressing to the quarter final stage of the competition. Bakala’s side needs to beat Morocco by a huge margin and pray that South Africa fails to collect any points against Nigeria. If Congo gets anything less than a win against Algeria and Senegal beats or draws with Somalia, Zambia will be safe to progress with a…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.