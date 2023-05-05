ZAMBIA U17 coach Ian Bakala says the team’s hope of progressing to the quarter-finals is not over despite suffering a second straight defeat at the ongoing AFCON tournament in Algeria. The junior Chipolopolo were beaten 3-2 by COSAFA rivals South Africa and now occupy the bottom spot in Group B. A Vicky Mkhawana brace and a goal from Michael Dokunmu soiled Zambia’s chances of progressing to the quarter final stage of the competition. Bakala’s side needs to beat Morocco by a huge margin and pray that South Africa fails to collect any points against Nigeria. If Congo gets anything less than a win against Algeria and Senegal beats or draws with Somalia, Zambia will be safe to progress with a…...