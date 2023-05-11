CELEBRATED football icon Kalusha Bwalya is set to coach the 2012 AFCON winning squad during the exhibition match against Barcelona Legends on May 25 at the National Heroes stadium. Brazilian legend and World Cup winner Ronaldinho is expected to lead the Barcelona All-stars when the two teams clash in an exhibition match aimed at marketing the country’s tourism. Bwalya said during a media briefing yesterday that he would be demanding nothing less than victory. He said it was exciting that the Barcelona team would be coming to Zambia, adding that Zambia was a footballing nation and that the country had been shy to exhibit its sporting prowess. “Thank you Kings of Africa for bringing Barcelona Legends to Zambia and I…...



