SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu says Chipolopolo legend Kalusha Bwalya and FAZ president Andrew Kamanga should reconcile in order for football to progress in the nation. Speaking in an interview, Nkandu said football was spiritual hence the need for a united voice amongst stakeholders. “My humble appeal is that as long as we continue being divided the way we are now, especially in football, where this one is pulling the other direction and the other one the opposite way, it will be difficult for us to win games. ‘Bola mipanshi’ (Football is spiritual) to those that don’t know, that is why it is high time all the warring parties should come together and make sure that we speak the same language,”…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.