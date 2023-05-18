THE Green Buffaloes netball team has registered its first victory at the ongoing East Africa netball championships in Kenya after demolishing Nyika of Tanzania 64-35. The victory has restored some hope for the team to progress into the quarter-finals having lost its two opening group fixtures. The coach Monica Malwa drilled side dominated the game from start to finish with the captain of the side Beauty Nakazwe leading by example, scoring six goals in a space of three minutes in the first quarter. The Zambian envoys finished the first quarter leading 18-7 before extending it to 34-15 before heading for the halftime break. In the opening group match, Buffaloes suffered a 50-40 defeat at the hands of NIC of Uganda…...



