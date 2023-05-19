REIGNING National bodybuilding Champion Nelson Chabota has expressed confidence in flying the country’s flag high at the 2023 International Arnold Classic competition in Johannesburg, South Africa. The International Arnold Classic is set to run for three days from May 19 to 21. Speaking in an interview, Thursday, Chabota said he was ready to make the country proud. He said he was wary of the stiff competition but was confident of delivering a podium finish. “I am looking forward to flying the Zambian flag high at the event. I have prepared adequately and I am fully aware that the competition will be tough but I am ready for the challenge. My target is to finish on the podium and I am…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.