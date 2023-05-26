FORMER Chipolopolo and AFCON-winning midfielder Rainford Kalaba has encouraged the national team to be focused ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations ( AFCON) qualifier against Ivory Coast set for June 17 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Speaking in an interview, Thursday, Kalaba said it would be good to return to the AFCON to inspire the next generation of footballers. The Chipolopolo only need a point in the remaining two games against Ivory Coast at home and Comoros away to book a slot at the Ivory Coast 2023 AFCON after missing out on three consecutive editions. Kalaba said it had been painful to watch the AFCON on Television and be asked why his country was not participating. “I can…...



