FOREST Rangers coach Ian Bakala says winning the 2022/2023 Absa Cup is great consolation for missing out on continental football. Rangers edged MUZA 2-0 at a fully packed Woodlands Stadium on Saturday. An own goal from Chanda Chileshe and one from Quadri Kola were enough to hand Forest Rangers their maiden Absa Cup title. Speaking during the post-match interview, Bakala said being crowned Absa champions was consolation for missing out on continental football and the league title. “I am proud of this team and excited to finally lay our hands on the Absa Cup. It was a dream and winning it as a young coach means a lot,” he said. “I am proud of the team’s performance. We planned and…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.