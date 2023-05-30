OVER 50 women gathered at Lusaka Golf Club over the weekend to take part in the Annual Women’s Golf Clinic aimed at encouraging women to join the sport. The clinic was organised by Trade Kings Group in partnership with Tzedakah Golf Networks (TGN) which offers a series of services with various golf clubs. The services offered include tournaments, coaching, organising corporate golf day events, team building programmes, and networking platforms among others. Speaking during the event, Trade Kings Public Relations Manager Bridget Kambobe said the event was meant to teach women the basics of golf to help develop the sport among the women folk. Kambobe said the sponsorship of the golf clinic was in recognition of the role of women…...



