THE Charm Chiteule Boxing Academy in conjunction with the Zambia Boxing Federation (ZBF) and the Kabwe Mall is this weekend set to host the 10th edition of the Charm Shuffle Chiteule Memorial boxing tournament set for the Kabwe Mall. More than 100 boxers from five provinces are expected to trade punches in the 10th edition of the Charm Shuffle Memorial tournament which is held yearly in memory of the late boxer Charm Chiteule who died in 2008. ZBF president Dan Chiteule says the Academy is scouting for a deficit of K30,000 to stage the event, adding that this year’s edition has attracted participation from Tanzania and Congo DR. Speaking in an interview, Wednesday, Chiteule said ZBF was expecting a large…...



